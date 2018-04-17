Motorcyclist trying to avoid car dies after being thrown from bike

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was killed after he was thrown off his bike during a vehicle accident late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to police, a small dark colored sedan had cut off the motorcycle in front of a VIA bus, which caused the motorcyclist to hit a curb and be thrown off the bike.

RELATED: Motorcyclist hospitalized after ending up beneath SUV during crash

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed on I-10 on NW Side identified

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name and age have not been released pending notification to next of kin.

The driver of the sedan did not stop to render aid, police said.

Police said that the VIA bus camera may have caught the accident on tape and could be used as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.