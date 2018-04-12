Motorcyclist hospitalized after ending up beneath SUV during crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist has been taken to an area hospital after he crashed into a sport utility vehicle early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound access road of Interstate 10 near Boerne Stage Road.

According to police, the motorcycle rider ended up beneath the SUV and sustained multiple injuries. At this time, it is unclear how the accident occurred.

RELATED: Driver crashes through Converse 7-Eleven store

RELATED: Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in front of church identified

The SUV experienced heavy front end damage, police said.

Traffic in the area has been affected as police work at the scene. Police advise using an alternate route.

The name and age of the motorcyclist are not currently known.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.