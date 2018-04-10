Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in front of church identified

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the woman killed in a vehicle crash in front of a church in Bulverde early Monday morning.

Betty Smith, 88, was traveling southbound in a Honda Accord on Highway 281 at East Borgfeld Road when she failed to yield to northbound traffic as she made a left turn into the Bulverde United Methodist Church.

Smith's vehicle was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver said he did everything he could to avoid the crash. He and the two passengers who were inside the pickup were treated for minor cuts from flying glass.

Police said no charges will be filed as a result of the accident.

