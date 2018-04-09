Elderly woman killed in crash in front of her church

BULVERDE, Texas - An 88-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Bulverde.

Witnesses told police the woman was traveling southbound on Highway 281 at East Borgfeld Road when she failed to yield to northbound traffic as she made a left turn into Bulverde United Methodist Church.

The woman's Honda was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer, police said.

The woman, who was going to the church for a meeting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's pastor issued her last rites.

The driver and two passengers in the pickup were treated at the scene for minor cuts from flying glass.

