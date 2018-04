CONVERSE, Texas - Converse police said a 7-Eleven sustained thousands of dollars in damage after a driver crashed through the front of the convenience store Sunday night.

Police were called to the store in the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 78 after the driver drove into the store.

Authorities didn't say what caused the driver to crash into the store.

Police said no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.