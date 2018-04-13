Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead after he was thrown from his bike during a vehicle crash overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Ralph Fair Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Interstate 10 when he lost control and went off the road, just before crashing into a wire barricade. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The name and age of the victim are not currently known. Police said he was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. No one else was hurt. Police did not give a reason as to why the motorcyclist lost control of the bike.

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed while authorities worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

