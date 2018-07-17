Police arrest man for injuries to 4-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say injured his own child.

Terrence Wayne Harper, 30, has been taken into police custody.

According to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department, the special victims unit began investigating Harper back on July 12.

An investigation found that Harper's 4-month-old child had sustained fractures to the right side of his skull as well as suffering a brain hemorrhage and bruising over his torso, police said.

The child is currently receiving care at University Hospital.

During his arrest Harper refused to speak to police and was booked into the Bexar County Jail.

He is charged with injury to a child and is being held on $150,000 bond.

