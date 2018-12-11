Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in a homicide case that happened on the city’s South Side last Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Garcia, 17, was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Monday by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, police said. He was charged with murder in the case.

Garcia is accused of shooting Christian Jimenez Santos, 16, on Dec. 5 near the 1300 block of Vermont Street, officials said.

Police believe the motive for the shooting was tied to drugs and money.

Santos was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Sunday, police said.

Over the course of the investigation, the San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit picked up the case and found evidence linking Garcia to the shooting, police said. Tipsters also helped police nab the suspect.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident and cooperated with investigators, SAPD said.

Police believe another individual may have been involved and are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7365.

