Police chase ends with suspect crashing, killing man, chief says

SAN ANTONIO - A police chase involving a driver of a stolen vehicle ended Friday with a man being killed and the man's wife in critical condition at University Hospital, according to the Leon Valley Police Department.

Police Chief Joe Salvaggio said the 18-year-old suspect first crashed into the couple's vehicle and then into several other vehicles in the 8100 block of Grissom Road.

The suspect and two other people involved in the incident were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK, Salvaggio said.

Salvaggio said LVPD officers were notified Friday morning by OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system, that a car was stolen from a home in Leon Valley.

When officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it near the intersection of Bandera and Grissom roads, the suspect sped off, Salvaggio said.

"(The suspect) rear-ended a vehicle that was waiting to turn left onto Old Grissom Road," which caused a chain reaction collision, Salvaggio said.

"The suspect in the stolen car veered off and hit another vehicle head-on," Salvaggio said.

The man who was killed in the crash has not yet been identified but is believed to be in his 30s.

Salvaggio said the suspect, who has also not yet been identified, is facing several felony charges.

"If convicted, this kid's life is done. These types of charges carry up to life in prison. This is senseless ... to steal a vehicle is dumb enough but to evade and do this to where it causes all this havoc and to kill somebody is just ridiculous," Salvaggio said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.