San Antonio police investigating suspicious death after body found near Loop 1604 at Blanco Road

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s North Side after a man’s body was found near the eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 at Blanco Road.

Authorities received a call around 3:59 p.m. Saturday from a passerby about a body on the side of the road.

When officers arrived, they found the body in a grassy area. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

The cause of death and identity of the man is unknown, and will have to be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

