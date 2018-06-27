Police looking for fugitive responsible for burglary, assault

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a burglary and assault.

The incident occurred May 21 around 8:30 a.m.

According to police the suspect, 27-year-old Gregory Cunningham, entered an apartment along with a female suspect and struck the victim before a fight ensued.

Police said a handgun was pointed at the victim before Cunningham fled with a trash bag of the victim's items. Cunningham and another man left in a white four-door vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of Cunningham's location is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

