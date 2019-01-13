Police: Masked gunman shoots man who refused to give up property during robbery

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for two masked men, one of whom police said shot a man late Saturday night after the man refused to give up his property during a robbery.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Oak Hills Terrace Townhouses in the 6400 block of Wurzbach Road on the Northwest side.

Police said a man in his 20s was approached by two men in masks who attempted to rob him of unknown items. When the man refused to give up his property, one of the men shot him in the calf.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.