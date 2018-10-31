Police re-canvas jogging trail day after 20-year-old stabbed to death

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police cadets on Wednesday re-canvased the jogging trail where a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning.

Approximately 30 police cadets searched the Leon Creek Greenway North running trail where Mia Lutzenberger was killed. San Antonio police spokesman Doug Greene said the cadets were called out to comb the area for any new clues.

"This is something we've done in the past and it's proven to be successful and it also provides our cadets with some real world experience," Greene said. "They just received some training in crime scene processing, so this will assist them in their training and also helps us find out what happened here at the creek."

Police maintain that while they aren't sure what led to Lutzenberger's death, her murder was not a random killing. Four people were detained for questioning and San Antonio police Chief William McManus said none of the witnesses' stories added up "in any stretch."

"I don't know what the motive was, but somebody was pretty angry," McManus said. "It typically means it was very personal and someone was very angry."

The four witnesses, McManus said, did not appear to be at the park to exercise as they were wearing jeans and "regular street clothes."

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not determined a motive in Lutzenberger's death.

Lutzenberger's aunt, Amy Chavez, said her family is devastated and emotional as they don't know what happened.

Chavez and her husband came out to the park Wednesday and intently watched the cadets search, hoping for answers in the death of their niece.

"We were very upset because of the fact that whoever did it could have came back, picked up whatever they left behind," Chavez said. "I think they should of just left (the park) closed and not have anyone come through."

With many questions remaining in her niece's death, Chavez is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I would just like to let everyone know that if you know anything in regards to Mia or what happened to her just come forward, don't hold back, let us know," Chavez said.

