Police search for hit-and-run driver who caused fiery crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who caused a fiery crash near The Quarry on Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 281 near Basse Road.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was trying to pass a car when it clipped the car, sending it into the median. The car crossed the opposite lanes of traffic and went off the road, where it burst into flames.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The driver that hit the car left the scene. Police said that person could be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

