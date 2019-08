SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are at the scene of a major accident Thursday morning involving several vehicles on the far West Side.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area of Culebra and Old Grissom roads.

Related: Latest traffic updates around SA

There is no immediate word of casualties.

Refresh this page and watch KSAT 12 News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.