LIVE: Latest traffic updates for SA

SAN ANTONIO - Here's the latest regarding traffic issues in the San Antonio area.

UPDATE: More crashes reported early Tuesday:

Eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-35

Northbound I-35 ramp to I-410 over FM 78

Eastbound I-410 at Jackson-Keller (reported to be icy)

UPDATE: All lanes of I-35 at Toepperwein slow/stopped due to reported ice.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-35 closed at Schertz Parkway. Crews on the way to inspect and re-treat to get that reopened.

UPDATE: Jackknifed 18-wheeler outbound I-10 just before Ralph Fair - Fwy blocked.

UPDATE: Another ice-related closure: Connector ramps at I-410 and Bandera Road. Trucks are on the way to treat and re-open.

UPDATE on 281-410 interchange:

All ramps now closed; crews are on the way to treat the connectors.

UPDATE: Crash-related closures:

Westbound I-10 at Boerne Stage Road

Southbound I-37 ramp to eastbound I-410

Northbound I-37 ramp to westbound I-410

Northbound I-37 at I-10

Northbound I-35 at AT&T Parkway

Eastbound I-410 Honeysuckle

Northbound I-35 to westbound I-10

UPDATE: More ice-related closures:

Southbound I-35 over Weidner

All ramps at the interchange off I-10 and I-410

Westbound I-410 ramp to southbound US 281

All ramps at Wurzbach Parkway and Wetmore

Interchange at Lp 1604 and I-35 still closed

UPDATE ON 410-10 INTERCHANGE: All connector ramps being closed until the ramps get de-iced. Seek alternate routes if you must travel.

REPORT FROM SEGUIN: I-10 between mile markers 604 and 610 showing some ice accumulation. Crews are on the way to treat.

UPDATE: Icy conditions reported at the interchange of Loop 1604 and I-35. Live Oak PD has shut down all ramps at the interchange. Trucks are on the way to treat and get them reopened.

CRASH UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-35 CLOSED at Weidner to clear crash from earlier. Traffic exiting Weidner and re-entering highway. Seek alternate routes.

UPDATE: We've got some trouble on the interchange of I-37 and I-410. Southbound I-37 to eastbound I-410, northbound I-37 to westbound I-410 ramps now closed for crashes.

UPDATE: SAPD and crews are inspecting direct connectors at I-10 and I-410 to make sure other ramps aren't impacted yet. Trucks are on the way to treat all ramps.

The city of San Antonio is reporting the following street closures due to ice:

Buena Vista Street from Frio to Richter

Commerce Street West from Frio to Richter

Guadalupe Street from Frio to Richter

Kirk Place from Neiymer to SW 21st

Thousand Oaks from Schertz Road to Wurzbach Parkway

Click here to view the latest street closures.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

---

Click the links below for current road closures.

Below is a map of notable low water crossings in San Antonio.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.