Former SAPOA president slams Diaz after vote of no confidence against Chief McManus fails to move forward

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Police Officers Association President Mike Helle stepped out of a quiet life of retirement Friday to deliver a stinging rebuke of his replacement, Danny Diaz.

Helle, who vacated his post as longest-running president of the union when he retired from the San Antonio Police Department in early 2021, said SAPOA’s decision Thursday to not move forward with a vote of no confidence in SAPD Chief William McManus was a failure in leadership.

“You cannot be afraid to hold people accountable. At some point the sleeping giant, which is the membership, is going to wake up. And when they do, these guys are going to reap the whirlwind,” said Helle, referring to SAPOA’s current leadership.

SAPOA’s directors resoundingly voted Thursday night to table the possible vote.

A source familiar with the meeting said one representative voted to move forward with the vote, while dozens of other representatives in attendance voted against it.

Reached via telephone Friday morning, Diaz told KSAT, “It’s a dead issue ... we’re not revisiting it.”

“It’s disappointing, to be honest with you,” Helle said. “There is a complete apathy and demoralization through the entire rank and file. What better way to voice an opinion about what the rank and file feel about their top leadership than a vote of no confidence.”

Discussion about a possible vote of no confidence publicly emerged last month, hours after three ex-San Antonio police officers were acquitted in the 2023 shooting death of Melissa Perez.

The month-long trial revealed flaws with SAPD’s criminal investigation of members of its own department and ignited criticism of McManus for his role in charging the officers so quickly.

Helle said SAPOA’s decision to wait a month to have its directors vote was a delay tactic and diffused anger among rank-and-file officers.

“From the get-go it was already doomed. Because something like that, you need to hit it when the iron is hot,” Helle said.

Sources familiar with Thursday’s meeting said SAPOA representatives pointed out that a 2016 vote of no confidence in McManus, which was led by Helle, did not result in the chief losing his job.

“We saved that guy’s job and that’s all that mattered to me,” said Helle, referring to then-SAPD officer John Lee.

McManus issued Lee an indefinite suspension for the shooting death of Antronie Scott before reversing course and assigning Lee additional training.

SAPOA proceeded with the 2016 vote anyways.

Lee died in 2020, months after stepping down from SAPD.

A source familiar with Thursday’s SAPOA meeting said representatives also expressed concern that McManus could respond to a vote of no confidence by retaliating against the union when it begins contract talks with the city on a new collective bargaining agreement early next year.

“The chief doesn’t negotiate the contract. That’s just totally an absurd argument. If you think you’re coming into negotiations from a position of strength, you’re just fooling yourself. I mean, that’s just plainly obvious. Stevie Wonder could see that,” Helle said.

The current collective bargaining agreement runs through September 2026.

Helle said Thursday’s decision was the latest example of Diaz avoiding confrontation with city leadership since replacing Helle in early 2021.

“It’s OK to say, ‘I’m going to turn the page.’ But you never give up ground that’s already been taken. That’s just bad tactics. So what he did is he just basically capitulated. ‘Well, I’m not going to fight against anything.’ So, basically the chief, the command staff and the city is all watching. If you won’t even fight for these little things than you’re not going to fight for the big things,” Helle said.

City blocks Mayor Jones’ emails regarding McManus

City officials on Monday blocked the release of emails sent by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to the city manager’s office in recent months regarding McManus.

In a letter to the Texas Attorney General’s Office seeking a ruling, an assistant city attorney argued that the records contain confidential communications.

Helle said Jones is the key to McManus’ professional fate.

“That’s a great opportunity for the mayor to come in, say ‘You know what, appreciate the work that you’ve done. I’m going to bring in the chief that I’m comfortable with,’” Helle said.

McManus did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

