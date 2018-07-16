Police searching for possible child predator who attempted to abduct 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - A 13-year-old girl is safe following an attempted abduction on the city’s west side.

The girl was approached by an older black man who was on a bicycle, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The possible child predator grabbed the girl and tried to take her to a nearby greenbelt when a passerby stopped and intervened, police said.

Police released a description of the man, saying he had black and gray chin whiskers and that his bicycle was possibly orange, but that wasn’t certain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.