Police seek person of interest after man found fatally shot in northside apartment

San Antonio police want to question a woman who they're calling a person of interest in a murder that occurred Sunday evening at a northside apartment.

Police said the murder happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex at 18979 Redland Road.

According to a police report, officers were called to the scene and when they arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. His identity has not yet been released.

Police posted several photos Monday on the San Antonio Police Department's social media pages asking for help identifying a woman who may be a possible person of interest in the murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635

