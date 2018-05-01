Police seek suspects responsible for jewelry theft at North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the two people responsible for a theft at a jewelry store in North Star Mall.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. March 20 at the Helzberg Diamonds located in North Star Mall in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and inquired about the weight of men's bracelets and asked to see the heaviest piece. That's when, police said, upon being handed a bracelet the two men fled the store to a parking lot on the South Side of the mall.

The store clerk store said the pair spoke an unfamiliar language to each other and stole a bracelet valued at $4,900.

The men are also suspects in another jewelry theft at a Kay Jewelry five hours earlier, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the thefts are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

