Gov. Abbott to deliver State of the State address Monday night

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will lay out his priorities for the 2021 legislative session when he gives his State of the State address Monday.

The speech, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

Issues that Abbott designates as “emergency items” during the speech will allow lawmakers to pass bills related to those subjects earlier, lifting the usual constitutional limitation that prevents the Legislature from passing bills within the first 60 days of the session.

The speech is usually delivered in the Capitol before members of the House and the Senate, but due to COVID-19, Abbott will deliver the address from a small business in Central Texas.

According to the governor’s office, Abbott “will update Texans on the state’s response to COVID-19, highlight exceptional Texans from across the state, and outline his priorities for the 87th Legislature.”

Ad

“We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s history, and this televised address is an occasion for every Texan to celebrate our state’s exceptionalism and recognize our shared goal for an even better Texas,” Abbott said in a news release.

(Editor’s note: Thanks to the Texas Tribune for providing the information for this story).

Related Stories: