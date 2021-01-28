WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosts roundtable on oil and gas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a roundtable with oil and gas workers Thursday at 12:15 p.m. in Odessa.

The event will be livestreamed in this article.

The governor is expected to listen oil and gas workers, energy leaders, and advocates on how the state can better support the industry. Abbott will also hold a press conference after the roundtable, according to a news release.

The governor has held roundtables on a variety of different issues in the past few weeks.

