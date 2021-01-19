Watch: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to provide COVID-19 update at 12:15 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the coronavirus vaccine during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 11, 2021.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host a roundtable with health care professionals at Houston Methodist Hospital on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

The governor is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination efforts. Abbott will also lay out his legislative goals “ensuring a healthier future for the state of Texas,” according to his news release.

While Texas has been leading the pack in vaccine administration, hospitalizations connected to the virus remain near record-high levels statewide.

On Monday, the state’s health department reported 13,858 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 10,110 new cases.

As the vaccinations continue to roll out, health experts ask the public to stay committed to mitigation efforts like social distancing to curb the virus’ spread, which has been exasperated by gatherings around the holidays.

In San Antonio, a record-high of 1,520 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Monday.

“Of course, the hospital numbers are really disturbing,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said. “It’s really taxing on the hospitals.”

