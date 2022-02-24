How Texas Lawmakers are responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Texas – U.S. politicians have had a lot to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some of the statements released from those who represent the San Antonio area & Texas in Washington D.C.

The State of Texas stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty.



May God bless them and keep them safe.



The United States must do all we can to repel Putin's invasion.

Praying for the millions of Ukrainians who are facing Putin's unprovoked aggression & this existential threat.



Ukraine has America's steadfast support & we will continue to arm them so they can defend their country. Those involved in this should know they'll be held accountable. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 24, 2022

HELPFUL INFORMATION FOR TEXANS IN UKRAINE

We have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their sovereignty.



If we fail to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like China and Iran will take note.

https://t.co/agFDUOGxDT

As the U.S. rebounds from the pandemic and confronts challenges to our own democracy, some have called on us to turn our backs on Ukraine or even – alarmingly – side with Russia.



Here’s why the conflict in Ukraine matters for Americans (THREAD): (1/4) — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 24, 2022

We keep hearing about the what’s and the why’s.



Ukraine is full of innocent people. Many of them will die.



This is wrong. #ukraine — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) February 24, 2022

Russia should be kicked off the UN Security Council. The UN has become a complete joke and this might be a good first step to correcting that problem.

Ukrainian government giving weapons to anyone who wants to fight. Good. Get some. May God be with you as you fight for your freedom.

NEW Rep. Chip Roy statement on Ukraine: "The attack by Putin on Ukraine is latest in his quest for Russian dominance in the 100th year anniversary of the formation of the Soviet Union, and it has unfortunately been fueled by President Biden's demonstrated weakness…"

Today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan. The world cannot remain silent while evil men act.

