39º

Politics

How Texas Lawmakers are responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Politicians took to social media to show support for Ukrainians

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, invasion, social media
Texas Lawmakers respond to the crisis in Ukraine (Getty Images, KSAT 2022)

Texas – U.S. politicians have had a lot to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some of the statements released from those who represent the San Antonio area & Texas in Washington D.C.

LATEST UPDATES

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email