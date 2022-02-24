How to help the people in Ukraine

(Efrem Lukatsky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A view of Ukraine's national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Many people reading about and watching video of Russia’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine may be wondering how they can help the people in Ukraine.

There are a number of organizations and charities accepting donations.

We’ve listed a few of them. You can click on the links to learn more about their missions and ways to help.

Before you donate to any charity, it’s a good idea to check with one of the nonprofit watchdog groups such as Charity Navigator, Guidestar and Charity Watch which rate nonprofit organizations on things like:

Financial transparency.

How much is spent on professional fundraisers.

How much actually goes toward helping those the charity is supposed to benefit.

Get the latest world news on KSAT.