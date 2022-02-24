How to help the people in Ukraine

Many people reading about and watching video of Russia’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine may be wondering how they can help the people in Ukraine.
There are a number of organizations and charities accepting donations.
We’ve listed a few of them. You can click on the links to learn more about their missions and ways to help.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is helping people affected by the conflict and is supporting the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross.
- Nova Ukraine in a nonprofit that delivers humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
- People of Ukraine is a U.S.-based foundation that seeks to aid families who have suffered the challenges of war.
- Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine.
- Razom for Ukraine is a nonprofit organization supporting the people of Ukraine in their pursuit of a democratic society. In addition to accepting donations, the group is urging people to write to their representatives in Washington and express their concerns.
- Support Hospitals in Ukraine ships modern medical equipment and supplies from the U.S.
- Support independent journalism in Ukraine by donating to the Kyiv Independent.
- Ukrainian San Antonio is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve Ukrainian heritage and promote a greater understanding of Ukrainian history and culture.
- United Help Ukraine, Inc. is a nonprofit charitable organization receiving and distributing donations, food and medical supplies to Ukrainian IDPs (internally displaced people).
- Voices of Children helps children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine.
Before you donate to any charity, it’s a good idea to check with one of the nonprofit watchdog groups such as Charity Navigator, Guidestar and Charity Watch which rate nonprofit organizations on things like:
- Financial transparency.
- How much is spent on professional fundraisers.
- How much actually goes toward helping those the charity is supposed to benefit.