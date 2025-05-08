Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Politics

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

Associated Press

Tags: Donald Trump, Washington news, World news
1 / 2
FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
President Donald Trump speaks at an event for Military Mothers, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries.

The emergency appeal asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Recommended Videos

The Republican administration argues that the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security’s authority.

The order from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the administration from putting an early end to the immigrants' temporary legal status.

The case comes as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on immigration and dismantle Biden-era policies that created new and expanded pathways for people to live in the United States, generally for two years with work authorization.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS