Lawsuit says US held West African migrants in straitjackets for 16 hours on flight to Ghana

Some West Africans who were deported from the U.S. to Ghana were held in “straitjackets” for 16 hours on a flight during which all passengers were shackled and given only bread and water, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington on behalf of five migrants, says passengers were awoken in the middle of the night on Sept. 5 and not told where they were going until hours into the flight on a U.S. military cargo plane.

The migrants have been detained for five days in Ghana in “squalid conditions and surrounded by armed military guards in an open-air detention facility,” called Dema Camp, the complaint says. Conditions are “abysmal and deplorable,” with tents for shelter and little running water.

The migrants are not from Ghana and have been told they will be sent to other countries that have been determined to be too dangerous by U.S. immigration judges — making it the latest legal challenge to the Trump administration's practice of sending people to countries other than their own, including El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica and several African nations.

The complaint, filed by lawyers for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, asks a judge to immediately halt deportations to their countries of origin.

“Defendants have enlisted the government of Ghana to do their dirty work,” it says. “Despite the minimal, pass-through involvement of the Ghanaian government, Defendants’ objective is clear: deport individuals who have been granted fear-based relief from being sent to their countries of origin to those countries anyway, in contravention to the rulings of U.S. immigration judges and U.S. immigration law.”

The Homeland Security Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was filed a day after Ghana's president confirmed the arrival of the 14 deportees. Ghana joined Eswatini, Rwanda and South Sudan as African countries that have received migrants from third countries who were deported from the U.S., an approach whose legality has been questioned by lawyers and human rights organizations.

President Donald Trump has been aggressively cracking down on immigrants he describes as criminals and “aliens” from countries whose nationals have overstayed their visas in the U.S.

Lawyers and activists have said the Trump administration appears to be making such requests to the nations most affected by his policies on trade, migration and aid.

None of the 14 deportees were originally from Ghana and the five West-Africans who filed the lawsuit did not have ties with the country or designate it as a potential country of removal, according to the complaint.

Plaintiffs are identified only by initials in the complaint. Four are “in immediate danger of being sent on, within hours, to their countries.” One has already been removed to The Gambia and is in hiding, despite having “repeatedly stated his fear” of returning to his country.

Three plaintiffs are from Nigeria and two from The Gambia. The lawsuit says 14 West Africans were taken from their cells at an ICE detention center in Alexandria, Louisiana.

