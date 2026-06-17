Trump delays Jay Clayton's nomination for intel director to try to push Congress on voting bill

FILE - Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, listens during a news conference in New York, March 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

EVIAN-LES-BAINS – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he’s delaying Jay Clayton’s nomination to lead the U.S. intelligence community in a bid to force Congress to act on a voter ID bill that currently lacks enough support for passage.

Trump said in a lengthy post on his social media site that he will keep Bill Pulte, a top U.S. housing official, as acting director of national intelligence. Lawmakers in both parties had opposed Trump’s nomination of Pulte, citing his apparent lack of experience in the intelligence field, which essentially forced Trump to turn to Clayton.

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Clayton had been set to appear on Wednesday for a Senate confirmation hearing that was fast-tracked because of the lapse of a crucial surveillance program due to bipartisan anger over Trump’s pick of Pulte.

Democrats had said they would renew the expired surveillance programs until Trump withdrew Pulte’s nomination.

In the social media post, Trump accused Democrats of breaking a deal to renew the program after he nominated Clayton. Trump also said he does not want to take Clayton out of the U.S. attorney’s office before his replacement, Jamie McDonald, is approved.

And he added another condition: linking his approval of the surveillance program to the passage of a bill requiring people to show ID in order to vote.

“Therefore, to add a slight bit of intrigue but, for the Good of the Nation, and the People of our Country, I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it,” Trump said, using the acronym for the surveillance program and his name for the voter ID bill.

The Republican-controlled Congress has not acted on the voting bill because it does not have enough support in either chamber, particularly from Democrats.

Trump made the announcement in Evian-les-Bains, France, where he is participating in the final day of the Group of Seven summit of leading industrial economies.

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Superville reported from Geneva, and Tucker and Jalonick from Washington.