Erik Walsh named new SA city manager

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Erik Walsh as the next city manager starting March 1.

Walsh, currently a deputy city manager under his soon-to-be predecessor Sheryl Sculley, is a San Antonio native who has worked in the city's government for the past 24 years.

The council announced Walsh as its proposed finalist for the city manager job on Jan. 16.

"I'm excited, and I'm ready to get to work," Walsh told reporters following his confirmation.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said a "new era is set to begin on March 1 under the administration of Erik Walsh as city manager. We have at the helm a homegrown product of San Antonio, someone who has made our city proud for a long, long time."

Prior to casting their votes, council members praised Walsh.

"I don't look forward to some of those unfortunate calls that I know are going to happen, but I look forward to the incredible response that I know you will coordinate," District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said.

District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales did mention her initial misgivings before eventually supporting Walsh's appointment.

"I felt like the priorities of my district, which have been equity, housing, transportation -- you were not that familiar with," she told Walsh a few minutes before saying she thought he had all the skills necessary to "make sure District 5 doesn't get left behind over and over again."

Since being announced as the proposed finalist, Walsh has been busy meeting with people and groups across the community and said common themes have popped up, like engagement.

"Making sure that input is more convenient," he said. "A lot of folks in this community want to be involved but sometimes don't have the time to come downtown and come to a meeting or something like that."

Walsh's $312,000 salary is as high as it can get under the conditions of the recently passed Proposition B, which dictates that the city manager's salary cannot exceed 10 times that of the lowest paid, full-time city employee. He will also be limited to a maximum of eight years in the position.

"It is what it is, and I didn't really concern myself too much with it," Walsh said of the pay and term limits. "I figured it would all work out in the end the way it needs to."

Following are statements from the mayor and City Council regarding Walsh's confirmation:

Mayor Ron Nirenberg

"The appointment of Erik Walsh is a significant moment in San Antonio's history. And almost certainly, the signature decision that will be made by this City Council. Appointing a City Manager is the most important task that our City Council can face, and it doesn't happen often.

It hasn't been done for more than 13 years, and in fact, Erik Walsh will be only the 20th City Manager in San Antonio's history.

As we take measure of the historic gravity of this moment, I am proud of my City Council colleagues. They have accepted this responsibility with the professional approach that it merited.

I said from the outset that I wanted this to be a process that met the standards of professionalism and transparency that the public expects and that the importance of this decision requires. And I wanted this process to show a strong focus on community engagement. And we succeeded.

I have no doubt that Erik is right person for the job. He is a consummate professional with a cool, calm demeanor. He has a total command of municipal issues. San Antonio is on a roll. There has never been a better time to live and invest here. And Erik Walsh will be a city manager who ensures this city will keep the momentum going."

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

"A city manager is tasked with a lot of responsibilities. Chief among them, the responsibility of implementing policies that City Council passes and ensuring the delivery of quality city services. After having worked with Mr. Walsh over the past year and a half, I am confident he will excel in the role.



The contract my colleagues and I approved today requires an annual performance review. The council owes the city manager a reoccurring and honest assessment, just like any other city employee receives, and the public deserves to know that their representatives are holding the manager's performance accountable to a high bar."

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry

"I'm excited to welcome Erik Walsh as San Antonio's 20th city manager. Erik is a proven leader, who has risen through the ranks from budget analyst, to deputy city manager and now city manager. Erik is a San Antonio native who truly understands the needs of our community and will guide us as San Antonio continues to grow. Mr. Walsh's values are reflected by the neighbors of District 10 and San Antonio and we're all looking forward to working with him."

District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño



"Congratulations to Mr. Erik Walsh for becoming the new city manager of the greatest city in the world. City Manager Walsh is well-qualified for the position, and he is ready to work with the community to build a better San Antonio.



This role requires vision, discipline, and most importantly, passion. Erik has an abundance of all three, plus 24 years of experience working diligently for the residents of San Antonio. I have full confidence that, with guidance from the City Council, Mr. Walsh will make significant headway on the major issues San Antonio is confronting like public safety, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, and transportation.



Erik's roll-up-your-sleeves approach was critical in developing a rideshare agreement that has served as a model for other cities. Furthermore, his leadership over the Office of Emergency Management led to a quick response when tornados touched down in 2017. Immediately, City resources were deployed in the affected neighborhoods, providing San Antonians much needed safety and support.



I look forward to collaborating with you and your team going forward. Let's get to work, Erik."

District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales

"The next manager should have a strong understanding of District 5 priorities -- equity, housing, and transportation are vital to our community, and for too long those needs have been left behind. He has the skills necessary to make sure that District 5 isn't ignored, as it has historically been. He's committed, hardworking, honest and reliable and will be open to ensure that every part of this city has the opportunity to succeed."

