Federal jury finds Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty on all counts

SAN ANTONIO - A federal jury on Thursday found state Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty on all federal fraud charges for his role at FourWinds Logistics, a now-bankrupt oil field sand fracking company.

The jury was in its third day of deliberations when it reached its decision.

Uresti faced 11 felony charges, including securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Co-defendant, Gary Cain, who faced nine felony charges, was found guilty on all counts, as well.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

The lawmaker from San Antonio was legal counsel and Cain was a consultant for the company.

Uresti is accused of soliciting and lying to potential investors, bilking them out of millions of dollars.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Uresti was portrayed by prosecutors as a desperate man who needed money to pay for his $1.2 million home and fancy cars.

Defense attorney Mike McCrum argued that the longtime lawmaker didn't intentionally do anything illegally and had no intent to commit a crime.

