Julian Castro moves into top five in new poll

SAN ANTONIO - A new ABC/Washington Post poll shows former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro ranked in the top five among Democratic presidential candidates nationally at 4%.

Joe Biden came in first with 29%, followed by Bernie Sanders at 23%, Kamala Harris at 11%, Castro and Pete Buttigieg at 4% and Beto O'Rouke and Amy Klobuchar at 2%.

The poll released Wednesday meets the Democratic National Committee's criteria for consideration under its debate qualification rules.

Castro said his strong showing in the first Democratic debate resulted in the best fundraising days of his campaign, raising more than $1 million in four days. He is also closing in on the 130,000 contributor threshold needed to secure a position at the September Democratic debates.

The ABC/Washington Post poll follows the release of a poll from Univision/Latino Decisions, which showed Castro enjoying the highest favorability margin of any 2020 candidate.

He also doubled his support among Latinx voters, was the top choice for voters to tackle the issue of immigration, was the second-highest candidate for overall vote choice and was the highest polling candidate among 18 to 34-year-olds when asked which candidate won the debate.

