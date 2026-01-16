PHOTOS: See who was at the Spurs/Bucks game last night at the Frost Bank Center
Spurs beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-101
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Spurs fans packed the Frost Bank Center on Thursday night to cheer on the Spurs as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119 to 101.
