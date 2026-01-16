Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Family of Amazon worker fatally shot outside Bexar County warehouse retains high-profile law firm
WATCH LIVE: Retired Uvalde PD Sgt. excused from witness stand on Day 9 of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s trial
Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’

Local News

PHOTOS: See who was at the Spurs/Bucks game last night at the Frost Bank Center

Spurs beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-101

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Spurs fans packed the Frost Bank Center on Thursday night to cheer on the Spurs as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119 to 101.

Scroll down to see who our cameras saw at the game and for a recap of all of the action on the court, click here.

Recommended Videos

Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/15/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/15/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/15/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/15/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/15/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/15/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)
Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center on 1/16/26 (KSAT 2026)

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos