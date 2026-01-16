Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: 3D animation traces Robb Elementary School gunman’s steps, law enforcement response
Family of Amazon worker fatally shot outside Bexar County warehouse retains high-profile law firm
PHOTOS: Selena pop-up exhibit opens at Grammy Museum
Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’

Local News

BCSO to provide information on human smuggling operation, online solicitation of a minor arrest

KSAT plans to livestream the Friday news conference in this article

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details on an arrest in connection with the online solicitation of a minor and a human smuggling operation.

According to BCSO, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will appear at a Friday afternoon news conference.

KSAT will livestream the news conference, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, in this article. Delays are possible. If no livestream is available, please check back at a later time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos