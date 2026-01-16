BCSO to provide information on human smuggling operation, online solicitation of a minor arrest KSAT plans to livestream the Friday news conference in this article BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details on an arrest in connection with the online solicitation of a minor and a human smuggling operation.
According to BCSO, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will appear at a Friday afternoon news conference.
KSAT will livestream the news conference, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, in this article. Delays are possible. If no livestream is available, please check back at a later time.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. Read also:
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
