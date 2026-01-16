Emotional plea for justice as family of Amazon worker fatally shot seeks answers

Keyshawn said his brother, Katrael, was his best friend.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The brother of an Amazon worker fatally shot last weekend was emotional in a news conference on Friday as a Gamez Law Firm spokesperson stressed workplace safety.

Gamez Law Firm is representing the family of the victim, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 26-year-old Katrael Delosier.

Keyshawn said his brother, Katrael, had no connection to the people involved in the shooting, other than being a victim.

“My family is still trying to understand how someone who’s just doing his job never made it home,” said Keyshawn.

With tears in his eyes, Keyshawn said his brother leaves behind two children whom he had provided for.

Natalie Gamez, a spokesperson for the law firm, said Katrael’s family is seeking accountability, transparency and justice.

Gamez stated that Katrael was killed in a place where he should have felt safe.

“Workplace safety is not optional. It is a responsibility,” said Gamez.

Gamez added that people have recently said that there had been past concerns of violence at the Amazon facility where the shooting happened.

“These individuals have indicated that issues and warning signs may have existed involving the person now accused,” said Gamez.

The law firm is currently in the process of reviewing the credibility of the claims.

“Gamez Law Firm will stand with this family as they move forward through this process with strength and dignity in the pursuit of justice,” said Gamez.

Background

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, not far from the Loop 1604 interchange.

David Perez Morales Jr., 20, and Jamari McKillion, 21, were charged with murder, records with the Bexar County jail show.

Delosier and a second victim were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. The second victim is in stable condition.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, investigators learned that the surviving victim and another employee had a verbal altercation at some point on Sunday.

Morales, who had been sitting in a car with the other employee and McKillion, exited from the back seat of the Camry and opened fire on Delosier and the other victim, the affidavit said. They then drove away from the scene.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office later located the employee who had been in an altercation with the surviving victim earlier in the day.

He told investigators that he had “issues” with him since high school, the affidavit states.

The employee alleged the surviving victim confronted him earlier Sunday about “talking s***,” and challenged him to a fight, the affidavit said. The two did not end up fighting but agreed to on their break.

The employee told investigators the surviving victim allegedly said he had a “drake” in his vehicle, which the employee knew was a firearm, according to the affidavit. The employee then called his friend, McKillion, to notify him of the fight and to “pull up” as backup, according to the affidavit.

Minutes before the shooting, the employee walked up to and sat in the passenger’s seat of McKillon’s Camry.

One witness told investigators he walked up to the vehicle before the shooting and observed McKillion wearing a ski mask and Morales with a hood tightened around his face, covering it, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage from the warehouse showed the moments before and after the shooting as the alleged suspects fled, the affidavit said.

The affidavit states that investigators obtained Amazon phone records for McKillion, Morales and the employee, which showed their locations before the shooting.

Morales, McKillion detained on Jan. 12

BCSO deputies conducted surveillance at two locations on Monday. During this time, they observed Morales’ father retrieve an unknown item from a home and place it in a Toyota Tundra.

The affidavit does not specify what the item was.

At the same time, Morales was detained after exiting a residence in the 200 block of Mohawk Street.

Morales later told investigators he had not been with McKillion on the night of the shooting and had not been with him for at least two days, the affidavit said.

McKillion was detained at his work, an Amazon warehouse in the 6800 block of Cal Turner Drive. BCSO deputies also seized his Camry as evidence, the affidavit said.

The affidavit does not specify whether the employee who had an argument with the surviving victim is expected to face charges.

Both Morales and McKillion are being held on a $300,000 bond, according to Bexar County court records.

In an emailed statement to KSAT on Monday afternoon, Amazon said it was “heartbroken by the tragic loss of a valued member of our team and are keeping the victim’s family and loved ones in our thoughts.”

“We’re providing support to the family and counseling support to employees. We’ve added additional security to the site and are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” the statement said.

