San Antonio Planning Commission votes against MUD recommendation for Guajolote Ranch project

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A majority of San Antonio planning commissioners voted against recommending a financing model application for the proposed Guajolote Ranch project.

In a Friday hearing, planning commissioners voted down the measure 5-4 for Lennar Corporation’s municipal utility district (MUD) application.

The vote creates a potential roadblock for the developers behind the northwest Bexar County project.

The MUD now heads to the San Antonio City Council for a final vote on Feb. 5.

MUD is a different type of financing and governance structure which, if approved, would shape how the project’s infrastructure is built and paid for.

A MUD is a separate political entity that can issue bonds and levy taxes to fund utility infrastructure — commonly water, wastewater and drainage — particularly in areas not served by a city’s utility system.

In this case, Guajolote Ranch is located in San Antonio’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning it is outside city limits but within an area where San Antonio has limited authority.

Therefore, the city must formally consent before a MUD can be created there.

The proposed development would create approximately 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres of land, which is located north of Grey Forest.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved a wastewater facility permit for the proposed development last October.

Opponents, with the help of some state lawmakers, called for a rehearing on the permit, but TCEQ denied it.

