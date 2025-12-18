Bexar County commissioners join call for TCEQ to reconsider Guajolote Ranch permit approval

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County leaders asked state regulators to reconsider their approval of a wastewater permit for the company behind the Guajolote Ranch housing development.

The resolution, which was approved on Tuesday, asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to grant a rehearing over the controversial permit.

The proposed development would create approximately 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres of land, located north of Grey Forest.

Grey Forest and the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance requested the rehearing in a 115-page motion filed on Nov. 24.

KSAT has covered neighbors’ concerns about the project for nearly two years.

The commissioners cited concerns over “public health, environmental protection and regulatory integrity” in the resolution.

“Approving a single wastewater permit should not endanger the water of millions of families across South Texas,” the commissioner’s court wrote.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, along with commissioners Justin Rodriguez, Grant Moody and Tommy Calvert approved the resolution. Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was not present for the meeting.

The pushback comes after state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, sent a letter urging regulators to deny the wastewater permit last month.

If the state commission does not respond to the motion by Monday, its decision stands, barring an extension.

However, the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance said further legal challenges are possible, even if the TCEQ decision stands.

