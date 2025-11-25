Guajolote Ranch opponents allege constitutional provision violation in filing for TCEQ rehearing

Grey Forest residents concerned about developer’s plan to pump wastewater in Helotes Creek

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Opponents of the Guajolote Ranch development allege the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) exceeded its authority and violated constitutional provisions by approving a controversial wastewater permit last month, according to a motion for rehearing filed Monday.

The 115-page motion alleges TCEQ’s actions were made without considering “substantial and reliable evidence.”

On Oct. 22, TCEQ approved the permit for the northwest Bexar County development helmed by Florida-based developer Lennar Holmes, the company behind the project.

KSAT has covered neighbors’ concerns about the project for nearly two years.

Attorneys for the permit’s opponents allege TCEQ’s actions were not reasonably supported by substantial and reliable evidence, according to the motion.

Earlier this month, Texas Sen. Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) sent a letter of opposition to TCEQ Chairwoman Brooke Paup.

While requesting TCEQ’s denial of the permit, Campbell cited concerns around groundwater integrity, endangered species, public health and procedural concerns.

“I respectfully request a written response within 30 days of this letter addressing these concerns and detailing the corrective measures the commission intends to pursue,” Campbell wrote in the letter dated Oct. 30.

Campbell cited a 2020 Southwest Research Institute study that found discharge within the Helotes Creek watershed could have detrimental effects on the Edwards Aquifer’s recharge quality.

Attorneys representing opponents of the project request a rehearing and subsequent denial of the permit, according to the documents.

The commission may grant the rehearing request, but if it doesn’t respond within 30 days, its decision stands. At that point, the opponents would have another 30 days to appeal in Travis County District Court, a Tuesday news release discussing the filing said.

A rehearing date has not been formally set as of Tuesday morning.

