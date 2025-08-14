Residents to express disapproval over Guajolote Ranch project in Bexar County budget town hall

HELOTES, Texas – Northwest Bexar County residents are planning to voice their opposition to the Guajolote Ranch housing development at Thursday’s county budget town hall.

The project intends to build 2,900 homes in the area, but would require the creation of a wastewater treatment plant.

Recommended Videos

Residents and experts argue that the plant would contaminate the Helotes Creek watershed and make San Antonio’s water unsafe to drink for 1.7 million people.

The project must be approved by Bexar County and the City of San Antonio, even though it is outside of city limits, because it will affect the San Antonio Water System.

KSAT plans to livestream the Bexar County budget town hall at 6 p.m. in this article. Delays could occur, so if the livestream is unavailable, please check back later.

The Helotes Creek Watershed is in the recharge zone for two dominant aquifers, the Trinity Glen Rose Aquifer and the Edwards Aquifer. Millions of people get drinking water from these two.

The Helotes Creek Watershed’s contribution to the Edwards Aquifer provides more than 50 percent of the San Antonio Water System’s water supply.

Thursday’s meeting is the third of four town halls, allowing residents to comment on the county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Each meeting has featured Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and a representative from each precinct. Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, who represents northern Bexar County, is scheduled to be in attendance.

The final town hall will be held next Thursday, Aug. 21, at Holy Redeemer Hall, 231 Vargas Alley. Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert is scheduled to be in attendance.

More information on the budget process can be found on the county’s website.

More coverage of Guajolote Ranch on KSAT: