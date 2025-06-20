Residents accuse Guajolote Ranch developer of trespassing, damaging private property near Helotes

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Northwest Bexar County residents are accusing the developer behind the controversial Guajolote Ranch subdivision of trespassing and destroying private property without permission as opposition to the project intensifies.

Residents near the Altair subdivision off Scenic Loop said construction crews affiliated with Lennar Corporation have recently torn through a brick wall belonging to the homeowners association — all without approval.

“This is part of a subdivision which has HOA rules, and they’re violating all of it,” resident Lisa Pack said. “They did not get permission.”

The damage comes just weeks after another incident where residents reported unauthorized tree cutting for water pipeline installation.

Now, the Altair Homeowners Association has formally joined the Scenic Loop–Helotes Creek Alliance in a legal challenge aimed at halting further construction.

The Florida-based Lennar Corporation is awaiting final approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a wastewater permit that would allow it to move forward with development.

In May, a state judge recommended the permit be granted, but the final decision is still pending.

Opponents of the project argue the subdivision threatens the environment, specifically pointing to plans that would discharge an average of one million gallons of treated sewage per day into the Helotes Creek watershed. That watershed plays a critical role in recharging up to 15% of the Edwards Aquifer — the primary drinking water source for San Antonio.

“There was no need to come onto private property and destroy all of this,” said resident Michael Schick. “It’s basically an act of bullying. It’s hard to fight a giant corporation — one of the second-largest homebuilders in the country.”

Residents and community groups are now awaiting a judge’s ruling on a request for a temporary restraining order to stop further activity.

In the meantime, they said their priority is to prevent further destruction of private and environmentally sensitive land.

KSAT reached out to Lennar Corporation on Thursday but has yet to receive a response.

