Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Northwest Bexar County residents are again raising concerns over the proposed Guajolote Ranch development, after newly-released plans show commercial developments that could dramatically increase traffic in the area.

“They’re looking to increase the traffic from 5,000 cars a day to 30,000 cars a day,” said Emory Bluhm, who lives along Scenic Loop Road.

Bluhm said the area could “absolutely not” handle that kind of increase in traffic.

In a memo to Bexar County, developer Lennar Construction outlined plans to add a gas station, shopping center and fast-food restaurants at the corner of Scenic Loop Road and Babcock Road.

The plans are part of the larger Guajolote Ranch proposal, which seeks to bring nearly 3,000 homes and a wastewater treatment plant to northwest Bexar County.

Residents said congestion has steadily worsened over time, and many worry about their family’s safety.

“It’s 40 miles an hour right outside my driveway,” Bluhm said. “So I’ve got to like take my life into my own hands. Once I hit the gas, I’m gone. I’m committed.”

Resident Austin Browning said this project is being forced on their community, which does not want the development.

“We need to be careful how we develop things,” Browning said, “and focus on what’s really important and relevant to the community.”

“Potentially harming 2.5 millions of drinking water is a huge challenge,” Browning said. “Why would you do that when there is opportunity to build somewhere else and do other things that are beneficial to the community and not this area?"

Under the proposal, the developer would be responsible for paying for road improvements within about a mile and a half of the development.

But residents said there are larger expenses that would be associated with congestion created by the development.

“You still have four and a half miles to Bandera Road, four and half miles I-10, four and a half, five miles to 1604,” Bluhm said, “that the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, that the public is gonna have to fund tens of millions, if not $100 million, in roadway expansion that Lennar is not going to pay for.”

The traffic impact analysis was approved by the City of San Antonio and Bexar County roughly three years ago when the Master Development Plan for Guajolote Ranch was presented to both.

After being dealt multiple blows in attempts to slow or stop the project, residents said they aren’t sure what else they can do.

“The only solution that we see going forward is to drop this project,” Browning said. “Move your projects to other areas that aren’t as resource critical, or put them somewhere closer to true arterial roadways, where you’re not creating a huge impact to public funding.”

The Guajolote Ranch proposal is still under review, and awaits multiple public hearings and approvals before construction can move forward.

