Julian Castro to announce 2020 presidential campaign decision Saturday, January 12

SAN ANTONIO - Julian Castro will announce his decision regarding a 2020 Presidential campaign on Saturday, January 12.

The former San Antonio mayor launched an exploratory committee for a potential campaign on Dec. 12, citing a platform built on opportunity, education, housing, healthcare, immigration and the environment.

Castro previously served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. He was mayor of San Antonio from 2009-2014 -- the youngest mayor of a top-50 American city.

What would a Julian Castro presidential run look like?

Christian Archer, Castro's former mayoral campaign manager, told KSAT that the former San Antonio mayor's odds on getting the Democratic nomination all depend on what direction Democrats want to take.

"Do they want a young visionary leader, like think of President Kennedy, President Obama and maybe President Castro?" Archer said. "Or do they want to go with Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, more of an old party?"

WATCH: Julian Castro discusses possible 2020 presidential run, what he hopes to accomplish

Archer said although the election is still two full years away, Castro would have to start campaigning early on in key territories.

"I think he's got to go to the early primary states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and then Nevada, and get out there and be introduced to the entire country," Archer said.

Other Democratic hopefuls

Beto O'Rouke -- a Texan who got plenty of national exposure in his November Senate race against Ted Cruz -- has said that Castro's likely 2020 presidential bid won't affect his own plans, according to the Texas Tribune.

READ: The can't-miss 2019 calendar for 2020 candidates

Archer agreed and said both are young, potentially strong candidates from Texas.

Castro and O'Rourke could join the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker -- among many other -- vying for the White House.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.