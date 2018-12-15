What would a Julian Castro presidential run look like?

SAN ANTONIO - From San Antonio City Hall to, possibly, the White House. Earlier this week, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro announced he's taking a step toward a possible presidential campaign in 2020 by forming an exploratory committee.

The Texas Democrat said he will announce a decision on Jan. 12. But what would a Castro presidential run look like?

Christian Archer, Castro's former mayoral campaign manager, said the former San Antonio mayor's odds on getting the Democratic nomination all depend on what direction Democrats want to take.

"Do they want a young visionary leader, like think of President Kennedy, President Obama and maybe President Castro?" Archer said. "Or do they want to go with Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, more of an old party?"

Archer said the election is still two full years away, but since Castro is newer to the national game, he would have to start campaigning early on in key territories.

"I think he's got to go to the early primary states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and then Nevada, and get out there and be introduced to the entire country," Archer said.

Beto O'Rouke -- a Texan who got plenty of national exposure in his race against Ted Cruz -- said in town hall meetings Friday that Castro's likely 2020 presidential bid won't affect his own plans, according to the Texas Tribune. Archer agrees and said both are young, potentially strong candidates from Texas.

Archer, however, believes the country will be drawn to the San Antonio native.

"I think if people hear from Julian, there's going to be a natural gravitation to a young, very strong guy who knows how to get things done," Archer said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.