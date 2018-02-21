Lawsuits filed in Texas, 3 other states aim to change winner-take-all Electoral College system

SAN ANTONIO - New lawsuits filed in Texas and three other states on Wednesday are aiming to change the winner-take-all Electoral College system in presidential elections.

A coalition of law firms led by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP said that they are challenging the current method states have chosen to select their electors.

According to a press release, the suits aim is to establish a more democratic system of voting for the president – one that counts each citizen’s vote equally and that creates incentives for candidates to campaign for the votes of all Americans, not just those who live in a few battleground states.

The legal challenges have been presented in two states that are typically blue states, Massachusetts and California, as well as two others that are typically red, South Carolina and Texas.

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of multiple plaintiffs including LULAC, which is joined in Texas by Pastor Joseph C. Parker, a civil rights activist, as well as a constitutional scholar, Dr. Sanford Levinson.

In California, LULAC is joined by Republican actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez. Former Republican Governor William Weld is a plaintiff in the state of Massachusetts.

The press release says that the lawsuit is attempting to uphold the Constitution’s guarantee that every vote—whether for a Republican, a Democrat, or third-party candidate—will be treated equally.

"The winner-take-all system is fundamentally flawed and holds the potential to eliminate the voice of the majority vote. LULAC has always been at the forefront of the fight against voter discrimination and suppression," LULAC National General Counsel Luis Vera said. "We are proud to lead the largest lawsuit in the country with the Boies Schiller Flexner law firm to ensure that every voice in America is counted equally in our most important political elections."

