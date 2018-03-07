Leo Pacheco defeats incumbent Tomas Uresti in District 118 Democratic Primary

SAN ANTONIO - Newcomer Leo Pacheco defeated incumbent Tomas Uresti in the House District 118 Democratic Primary.

Before the race was officially called, Pacheco spoke confidently at his campaign watch party Tuesday night.

"We worked hard," Pacheco said. "We started the day after Thanksgiving. Been pounding the streets visiting people, getting a lot of support out there and this has just been a hard fought campaign and I want to thank my constituents that went out there and voted."

The Republican candidate, John Lujan, ran unopposed in the primary and will go head-to-head with Pacheco on Nov. 6.

Lujan, who used to represent District 118 from 2016 to 2017, lost his seat to Uresti.

Leo Pacheco's supporters excited about the early numbers in the race for District 118 #KSATnews #vote2018 pic.twitter.com/KcgvQRiVff — Stephanie Serna (@KSATStephanie) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.