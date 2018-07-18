Potbelly pigs found in North Side backyard in ACS care

SAN ANTONIO - Two potbelly pigs that were found in someone’s backyard earlier this week are now in the protection of Animal Care Services.

The pigs were found on the city’s North Side near Lockhill Selma Road and Loop 1604.

The homeowner told ACS that it appeared someone opened a gate, shooed the pigs in the backyard and left.

“Pigs are illegal in SA. These are Vietnamese potbelly pigs. We get it. They are adorable, but they are prohibited,” said Lisa Norwood, with Animal Care Services.

ACS is now trying to find a home for the pigs outside of city limits.

