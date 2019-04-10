Presidential candidate Julian Castro holding rally downtown Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump will be in San Antonio on Wednesday for a private fundraiser. One of the candidates who wants his job in 2020 is planning a rally downtown to send a strong message to the president.

Former San Antonio Mayor and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro is holding what he calls a "people first" rally at Hemisfair.

Castro said he wants to send a strong message of opposition to the president, especially when it comes to his administration's immigration policies.

In an interview on Tuesday with KSAT anchor Myra Arthur, Castro said he believes the country doesn't have to choose between compassion and a secure border.

“Part of the chaos we have at the border today is because we have tried to incarcerate so many more people … tried to charge them with a crime. That’s why we’ve had family detention, why little kids have been separated from their parents. We don’t need to choose that route,” Castro said. “We can have a secure border, treat this as a civil offense, undo the backlog that exists of people who are waiting out there and also respect people who make a claim for asylum, whether or not they’re actually granted that asylum.”

Castro's rally is at 6 p.m. at Hemisfair. He is inviting all of San Antonio to attend.

