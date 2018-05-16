Private San Antonio hospital announces sudden closure

SAN ANTONIO - A private hospital located north of downtown San Antonio has announced plans to close by mid-July.

Acuity Hospital of South Texas announced plans to close its long-term acute care hospital on July 14, 2018.

The hospital is located in the 700 block of Lexington Avenue.

Declining revenue and industry changes have led to financial loss in this market, according to a statement from Acuity Healthcare.

The hospital has been part of the San Antonio community since 2008 and provided care to 3,365 patients during that time.

According to the statement, Acuity Healthcare is "committed to ensuring support for employees and physicians during the transition."

Acuity Healthcare is an employee owned long term acute care (LTACH) hospital company that was founded in 2001, according to the company's website.

