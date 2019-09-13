Prominent San Antonio business woman arrested on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO - April Ancira, a prominent San Antonio businesswoman and vice president of Ancira Auto Group, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Ancira, 38, was stopped on I-10 westbound near Fresno for speeding, failure to signal and failure to maintain lane, according to preliminary information from San Antonio police.

The officer who pulled Ancira over suspected she might be intoxicated based on how she was behaving, the preliminary report said.

A voluntary Breathalyzer test determined Ancira's blood alcohol content was .12 at the time of the arrest.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

