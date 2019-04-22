Psychiatric, medical examinations ordered in alleged murder-for-hire plot

SAN ANTONIO - Appearing frail and using a walker, Ruth Ann Comer, 65, appeared in Magistrate Court on Monday morning for a competency hearing.

"I'd like to have her examined to see if she is competent to stand trial because I have problems communicating with her," defense attorney Ed Camara told Judge Andrew Carruthers. "She takes pain medication which affects her memory -- causes memory loss."

According to an arrest affidavit, Comer solicited a carnival worker in 2013 to kill her son, Jacob Thomas, and his wife, Kristina Moore.

Comer gave the worker a gun with orders to kill Moore "and if you have to, (kill) Jacob," the affidavit said.

Camara requested that a medical doctor be included in Comer's evaluation, which was approved by Carruthers.

Comer was also a suspect in the 2012 slaying of her boyfriend, Jerry Collins, who was found dead in his Northeast Side mobile home.

She was never charged in the case.

