Pursuit involving DPS ends in crash on East Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A pursuit involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended with a couple of people detained and a crash on the East Side, officials said.

DPS said the pursuit ended at Rullman and Edgar avenues, near Walters Street. It said there was a crash at I-35 and North New Braunfels Avenue that is linked to the pursuit.

Officials said the pursuit began when troopers attempted a traffic stop. The driver took off, causing the crash at I-35 and North New Braunfels, where a trooper vehicle and a truck were damaged. Everyone at that scene is expected to be OK.

Troopers caught up with the driver near Walters Street, where a couple of people were taken into custody, officials said.

